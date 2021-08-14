House panel subpoenas governor, 11 others

SAIPAN – The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee on Thursday approved the issuance of a subpoena to CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, first lady Diann T. Torres, governor's executive secretary Frances Dela Cruz, Commonwealth Utilities Corp. Executive Director Gary Camacho, CNMI Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Guerrero and six police officers.
The committee also approved the issuance of a subpoena duces tecum to the governor, the first lady, the lieutenant governor, the CUC executive director and police officer Joey Cruz.
According to an online legal dictionary, a subpoena duces tecum, for its part, “is an order that requires a witness to bring documents, books or other items under his, her or their control, that he, she or they is bound by law to produce into evidence.”
The date of the committee hearings will be subject to the availability of the CNMI House chamber and members of the JGO committee, which is chaired by Rep. Celina Babauta.
It was Rep. Vicente Camacho who made the motion to approve the issuance of a subpoena to police officers Emery Kaipat, Adrian Mendiola and Kevin Aldan.
Rep. Edwin Propst made the motion to approve the issuance of a subpoena to DPS Commissioner Guerrero and police officers Flora Aguon and Janica Atalig.
Rep. Richard Lizama made the motion to approve the issuance of a subpoena to Frances Dela Cruz, the governor's executive secretary, and a subpoena duces tecum to police officer Joey Cruz.
Lastly, Rep. Tina Sablan made the motion to approve the issuance of a subpoena and a subpoena duces tecum to the governor, the lieutenant governor, the first lady and CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho.
After the committee approved the issuance of the subpoenas, Chairwoman Babauta called for a recess until 10:30 a.m. Aug. 17.
The Democrat-led committee is investigating the Republican governor's public expenditures, including his first class and business class travels, the reimbursements he received for certain expenses, and the utility expenditures at his private residence.
On Monday, the JGO committee asked Bureau of Motor Vehicles Director Juana Leon Guerrero questions regarding the private vehicle for which the governor bought a battery and was reimbursed for.
The committee also received written testimony from a private citizen, Erin Camacho, regarding the hosting of lunch at a local restaurant, for which the governor also received reimbursement.