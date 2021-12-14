SAIPAN — The House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations on Saturday rejected Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres' response to the subpoena issued by the panel, and told his legal counsel that the governor may be held in contempt.
"As it stands," the committee stated, "the governor's failure to appear is already a factual and legally significant event with consequences."
The subpoena "commanded" the governor to appear before the House committee at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The governor's legal counsel, Gil Birnbrich, had asked to meet the House panel at 9:30 a.m. on the same day to discuss "an invitation to engage in a negotiation and accommodation process."
The committee agreed to meet with Birnbrich prior to the scheduled hearing "in furtherance of the committee's attempt to be reasonable."
The 9:30 a.m. meeting took place with the governor's Washington, D.C.-based attorney, Ross Garber, attending via video conference.
'Extremely disappointing'
Following the meeting, the committee chairwoman, Rep. Celina Babauta, said neither Birnbrich nor Garber "presented anything that the JGO committee had not already rejected in writing and in our previous discussions."
She said the lawyers' "attempt to rehash the same meritless objections was extremely disappointing. The governor's legal counsel ... repeated his previously rejected suggestion that the JGO submit its questions to the governor in writing so that the governor could respond in writing."
In a further attempt to be accommodating, she said the committee asked if the governor "would be inclined to testify voluntarily and cooperatively, as he is legally mandated to do under 1 CMC Section 1309, but still under oath, at 1:30 p.m. instead of 10:30 a.m."
She said instead of immediately taking this proposal, Garber "spent a considerable amount of time asking for the JGO to extend the offer to Monday, Dec. 13, 2021."
"Because this would mean that the governor would no longer appear on Dec. 10," Babauta added, the committee rejected Garber's proposal.
She noted the panel's recent experience with the governor's executive assistant, Frances "Kai" Dela Cruz, and her legal counsel, Viola Alepuyo, who "after the committee's professional courtesy to allow the rescheduling of hearings ... later had the audacity to challenge the validity of the subpoena based on the new appearance date."