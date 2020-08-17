House passes $82.6 million budget

SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives on Thursday passed the fiscal year 2021 budget bill, which includes salary cuts for Cabinet members and other executive branch officials.
By a vote of 11-9, House Bill 21-124, which proposes to appropriate $82.6 million for government personnel and operations in fiscal year 2021, was passed by the House and now goes to the Senate.
Those who voted yes were its author, Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Ivan Blanco, Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao, House Minority Leader Edwin Propst and Reps. Sheila Babauta, Joel Camacho, Luis John Castro, Jose Itibus, Richard Lizama, Tina Sablan, Edmund Villagomez and Ralph Yumul.
Those who voted no were Vice Speaker Lorenzo Deleon Guerrero, House Floor Leader John Paul Sablan and Reps. Janet Maratita, Joseph Leepan Guerrero, Joseph Flores, Donald Manglona, Antonio Borja, Roman Benavente and Marco Peter.
Some Cabinet members showed up to testify against the cuts in their annual salaries, saying the proposed budget bill "targeted" executive branch officials, and calling the proposed pay cuts unfair.
Blanco: 'We have no choice'
In his remarks prior to the roll-call vote, Blanco said, "We all know that this upcoming budget year is even worse than fiscal year 2012 when our economy hit rock bottom. Everyone is forced to ... continue to provide public services (despite) steep cuts."
He said the CNMI is going through an "extremely bad" fiscal year, and all must share and carry the burden together.
"I personally feel sick to my stomach because we have no choice but to allow the furlough of more than 500 career and hardworking employees. We are now forced to cut the salaries of hardworking Cabinet members and agency heads. I wish this was not the case. These are extremely difficult but necessary decisions," Blanco said.
But, he added that "should we realize an increase in revenues, we may be able to bring back the salaries across the board, bring back our furloughed employees and reinstate the normal government operations at 80 hours."
Blanco said a total of $300,000 taken from the salaries of Cabinet members and other executive branch officials will be given to Northern Marianas College and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. His committee also assured that the Public School System and the judiciary will get additional funding.
H.B. 21-124 proposes to revert the executive branch officials' annual salaries to the amount provided in Public Law 7-31, and then reduce it by 20%.
In her testimony, special assistant for management and budget Vicky Villagomez, whose salary will be reduced to $38,400 from $70,000, asked the House members "to justify the rationale or the basis" of the proposed salary deduction.
"Is it fair that the $300,000 be taken from our reduced annual earnings so that your branch ... can get an increase in allocation? Where is the rationale in saving here?" she asked.
Blanco said, of the $300,000 that Villagomez cited, $202,000 will be given to NMC and $86,000 to CHCC. He said the funds will not go to the Legislature.
Villagomez asked, "Is it fair that our families will be affected but yours will not, because you get to take home your 100% while some us get slashed between 30% and 46%? Is it fair that you allow yourselves a one-month advance of allotment while others have to take their allocation on a monthly basis? If you want to be fair, let's discuss fairness, let's suffer together. Let's not pick on a certain group, let's change the attitude in our organization. Let's balance our solutions, not choose to be lopsided."
Finance Secretary David Atalig, whose salary will be reduced to $43,200 from $70,000, said the present economic conditions "have certainly placed a tremendous strain on the ability of the government to operate at the capacity required by our community."
He said the loss of the islands' sole industry, tourism, following the COVID-19 pandemic has left "a deep hole in the fabric of our lives here."
"It is in these times that we are called to serve, to work harder and to be willing to sacrifice for the good of our people. Unfortunately, during these times there is also the temptation to take the politically appropriate route, to create victories that last only as long as a news cycle, and to turn a blind eye to the long-term consequence of our decisions," Atalig told the lawmakers.
"The value of the earnings outlined in Public Law 7-31 no longer holds a similar economic value today. Established in 1991, this law was unable to account for approximately three decades of economic (changes). Additionally, the CNMI standard of living has risen significantly since 1991 along with the rate of inflation. Decreasing salaries back to this level, coupled with another 20% reduction, is a vain attempt to cut cost without consideration of its long-term implications. With a compensation level below salary standards, the commonwealth will be unable to attract and retain skilled workforce," Atalig added.
Department of Lands and Natural Resources Secretary Anthony Benavente, whose salary will be reduced to $38,400 from $54,000, said the drastic cut in officials' salaries is "uncalled for and truly unjustifiable."