SAIPAN – The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations on Thursday approved the issuance of subpoenas to seven police officers and other government officials as it continues to investigate CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres' public expenditures.
So far, CNMI Financial and Accounting Services Director Bernadita Palacios and Police Officer 1 Jomalyn Gelacio have appeared before the committee.
Palacios answered questions regarding the governor's off-island travels and utility expenses at his private residence while Gelacio fielded several questions regarding the travels of the governor and the first lady, among other things.
Gelacio was a member of the first lady’s protective security detail.
On Thursday, the committee unanimously approved the issuance of subpoenas to CNMI Department of Public Safety officers Simon Manacop, Jose Saures, Alex Sakisat, Daniel Joab, Joey Cruz and Adrian Mendiola; Bureau of Motor Vehicles Director Juana Deleon Guerrero; Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig and his predecessor, Larrisa Larson, and a private citizen, Erin V. Camacho.
The committee also will issue a subpoena duces tecum, a writ ordering a person to attend a court and bring relevant documents, to the DPS Boating Safety Unit and to the Department of Finance.
Chaired by Rep. Celina Babauta, the other members of the JGO committee are Vice Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao, Reps. Edwin Propst, Tina Sablan, Donald Manglona, Vicente Camacho and Richard Lizama.