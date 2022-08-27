SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio has dismissed the temporary restraining order against Rowina Ogo.
After hearing testimony from the petitioner, the judge found a lack of familial relationship as defined by local law.
At the hearing Tuesday, the petitioner, Maryann Borja Arriola, appeared without an attorney while Ogo appeared with attorney Stephen Nutting.
The court previously granted Arriola’s petition and issued a temporary restraining order against Ogo pursuant to the Domestic & Family Violence Act of 2000.
Arriola said Ogo assaulted her at Herman’s Bakery on Aug. 12. Arriola also alleged that Ogo slandered her on social media and threatened her.
Ogo, a business owner, said the incident at Herman’s Bakery was not political.
Borja is a supporter of the Arnold Palacios-David Apatang independent gubernatorial ticket while Ogo is campaigning for the Republican tandem of Gov. Ralph Torres and Senate Floor Leader Vinnie Sablan.
Ogo said at the hearing that Arriola based her petition on the Family Protection Act and told the court that she and Ogo were “related as fraternal cousins.”
“How I’m related to her?” Ogo asked. She said Arriola could not explain.
“She was my friend – we were friends,” Ogo said, referring to Arriola.
“There was nothing about politics but it was all about personal attacks,” Ogo added. "I warned her to stop talking about me because I don’t talk about her. I kept my word.”
Ogo said, “I cannot be political because I am related to [the candidates] of the independents and the Republican Party.”
She said she “did not appreciate [Arriola’s] attitude – how she treated not only me but also some of my relatives.”
Ogo was arrested on the charge of assaulting Arriola at Herman's Modern Bakery around 9 a.m. Aug. 12, but was released after posting bail in the amount of $1,250. Police said she was charged with assault and battery and disturbing the peace.
Ogo will return to court for an arraignment at 9 a.m. Monday.