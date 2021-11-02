SAIPAN — The Northern Marianas Humanities Council celebrated its 30th anniversary Friday evening at the Saipan World Resort, and honored these five individuals for their outstanding contributions to the humanities.
The honorees were:
• Antonio "Tony" Urmeyang Piailug, for Preservation of Traditional Cultural Practices.
• Denton-Joe Pangelinan, for Preservation of CNMI History.
• Catherine Perry, for Preservation of CNMI History.
• Sylvia Frain, for Research and Publication in the Humanities.
• Walt Goodridge, for Research and Publications in the Humanities, Preservation of CNMI History, and Outstanding Humanities Teacher.
The event kicked off with the blowing of the conch shell led by the council's development committee chair, Lee Tenorio. This was followed by the posting of colors by the Saipan Southern High School JROTC Color Guard and the singing of the national and CNMI anthems by Da Kine.
Bishop Ryan Jimenez of the Diocese of Chalan Kanoa made a benediction of blessings prior to the welcoming remarks of council board Chair Tracy Guerrero and Vice Chair Lawrence Camacho.
Master navigators Antonio Piailug, Cecilio Raiukiulipy and Mario Benito then led a traditional Refaluwasch chant that was followed by Carmen Taimanao and Manny Borja serenading the audience with "Kantan Chamorrita."
After Bishop Jimenez gave his keynote address, Gov. Ralph Torres talked about the importance of the humanities. Guests were also treated to a poetry recital by this year's Sengebau Poetry Competition winner, Jill Anne Mallari of Mount Carmel School.
Live music was performed by the 2021 Summer Jam Battle of the Bands winner, Sugar King Band.