"I am not resigning," said Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres on Tuesday, during a media briefing on KKMP radio. "The issue between former Gov. (Benigno) Fitial and myself is totally different."
In February 2013, Fitial became the CNMI's first governor to be impeached by the House of Representatives. He resigned before the Senate could hold a trial.
Torres acknowledged that his political opponents have the numbers to pass the impeachment resolution in the 20-seat House, but he reiterated that he is not guilty of the allegations of corruption, neglect of duty and felonies of theft.
He is also hoping that the Senate will conduct a fair trial.
If six of the nine senators vote for his conviction, Torres will be removed from office.
"I am confident that the proceeding will not go further," Torres said, referring to the looming trial in the Senate. Unlike the Democrat-led House, the Senate is controlled by the governor's fellow Republicans.
Torres said there are many issues that certain members of the House do not want to acknowledge because of their own political agenda.
"For example, (Democrat Rep.) Tina Sablan is running for governor ... so she has a motive to ensure that she will try everything she can to remove me (from office) because that will mean one less opponent," Torres said.
"If someone has charged ... you for beating up (someone), should you be sitting (on the House investigation) panel?" he added, referring to Rep. Vicente Camacho.
Torres said he is hoping the House Special Committee on Impeachment will have members who will look at the facts with fairness.
The House Democrat-independent bloc has 11 members while the group supporting the gubernatorial candidacy of Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios has four members.
At least 14 members of the House are needed to approve the impeachment resolution.
Torres said whatever the outcome of the process, he is still willing to work with the Legislature. "There's a lot of issues that need to be addressed. I don't hold grudges, and we need to move forward."