SAIPAN — Office of Veterans Affairs Executive Officer Stanley Iakopo on Monday submitted his letter of resignation to Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres, stating, "I cannot in good conscience align myself with a governor who does not support veterans."
Iakopo, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years, was appointed to head CNMI Veterans Affairs in 2018.
He said it has been a privilege and honor to serve and advocate for CNMI veterans and their families.
Iakopo said he has enjoyed working with the Veterans Health Administration, the Veterans Benefits Administration and the National Cemetery Administration to ensure that CNMI veterans and their families receive what they deserve.
"Unfortunately, Gov. Torres, it has become apparent to me that you no longer share the same values and principles with respect to good order and discipline," Iakopo said.
Iakopo said he had attempted to meet with the governor over the past few years, but to no avail.
In response, the governor said his administration "has always supported our veterans through direct and indirect services."
“We have advocated for equality and inclusion where there were gaps, and we've worked to build foundations upon which our veterans may prosper as civilians," Torres said in his response.