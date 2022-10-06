SAIPAN — Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Priscilla Iakopo submitted her resignation letter to MVA Board Chair Viola Alepuyo and the board Tuesday.
Iakopo confirmed that she has resigned but did not elaborate.
“We respect Ms. Iakopo's decision and wish her much success in the future,” the board said in a statement.
In her resignation letter, Iakopo said, “As I cannot give my support to Governor [Ralph] Torres under the circumstances of what he has done to my husband, Stanley T. Iakopo, I write with regret to inform you that I will be leaving my position as the managing director for the Marianas Visitors Authority.”
Mrs. Iakopo highlighted what MVA has achieved over the past few years despite enduring Supertyphoon Yutu and the outbreak of COVID-19.
“It has been a challenging yet fulfilling and rewarding experience,” she said.
“Spearheading several accomplishments to revitalize our tourism industry, starting with the Travel Bubble with South Korea, the revival of the Japan market, the comeback of signature events, application and award of federal grants such as CDBG-DR and the TAP grant, and among others are experiences I will forever cherish,” she added.
She also commended the management and staff of MVA for their “willingness to strive through these difficult economic times.”
“I am confident that they will persevere as I’ve always said, they are the backbone of the MVA,” she added.
“As stated in my contract, I shall provide a transition period of 30 days, thus my resignation will be effective November 3, 2022.”
Priscilla Iakopo was appointed by the MVA board in May 2019 to succeed Chris Concepcion, who resigned from his post to work for the administration.
Her husband, former Veterans Affairs Executive Officer Stanley Iakopo, submitted his resignation letter last week after Gov. Torres denied his advance military leave.