The Governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. confirmed the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands' 30th COVID-19-related death on Sunday evening.
As of Feb. 27, five individuals were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 – three vaccinated and two partially vaccinated.
Another 117 individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 9,595 cases since March 26, 2020. Some duplicates have been removed.
Of the 117 cases identified on Feb. 26, nine were identified in Tinian and seven in Rota.
There were no COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 27.
The vaccination statuses of the 117 new cases identified are pending verification.
A total of 385 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Feb. 26: 280 through community based testing; 90 at Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; and 15 at Rota Health Center.
Of the total cases identified as of Feb. 26, there were 8,638 recoveries and 927 active cases.
Information was provided in a press release.