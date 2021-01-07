In CNMI, over 3K get COVID-19 vaccine; CHCC reports new case

SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force have administered a total of 3,030 doses for the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine.
The local vaccine campaign was launched on Dec. 19, 2020, and has administered 2,629 doses to health care workers, first responders and those 65 years and older, as part of Phase 1a of the vaccine distribution.
Phase 1b began on Dec. 29, 2020, with 401 doses administered to CNMI government personnel, telecommunications employees and COVID-19 contractors.
CHCC spokesman Lee Tenorio in a statement said, "As a result of an amazing turnout we have reached the cap of our vaccination openings for this week ahead of schedule."
He added, "A total of 3,030 first dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered to the Saipan community."
"As we continue to execute the COVID-19 vaccination plan," he said, "the current focus for the week of Jan. 4-8, 2021, will be on persons who are bed bound/homebound (under Phase 1a) due to health conditions specified by the Office on Aging. By doing so, there will be a temporary pause for Phase 1b of first-dose COVID-19 vaccination until further notice."
The vaccination period for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will start on Saturday and, upon completion, Phase 1a of first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations will proceed as planned, Tenorio said.
"Until we've achieved a substantial proportion of vaccinated individuals in group 1a, we will again open vaccination distribution to group 1b. CHCC will continue to monitor the vaccination distribution numbers. In order to plan for each phase, we will need to monitor each preceding phase," Tenorio said.
CHCC and the task force are advising members of the community not to miss their appointment. It is very important that they make their appointment and receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Tenorio said.
CHCC said researchers have determined that community-wide herd immunity is achieved when the level of protection increases dramatically, which is after receiving both doses.
Latest COVID-19 case
On Monday, CHCC reported that another newly arrived passenger had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI's total number of cases to 125 since March 28, 2020. Three people are currently in isolation.
CHCC said the latest case was identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing upon arrival.
"The individual has been safely in quarantine and was moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring," CHCC added.
It said it has already "initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed case, including passengers on the same flight."