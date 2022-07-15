SAIPAN — Koblerville residents said they want authorities to take appropriate action regarding acts of vandalism that have left vehicles and other property damaged in their neighborhood, which is known as the Turnkey area.
The residents of Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands said a group of juveniles "hang out" in an abandoned house before "coming out and making trouble."
"I usually park my vehicle in front of our house," resident Michael Catacutan said. "One night, around 8:30 p.m., I was about to pick up my wife from work when I heard a loud crash. They broke the driver-side window of my vehicle. ... I saw two kids."
Another resident, Ray Boongaling, said someone broke the left side mirror of his vehicle.
"The juveniles also threw rocks at my house, but, luckily, they did not do any further damage," Boongaling added.
"The problem is that the kids are hanging around the abandoned houses up to 1 or 2 o'clock in the morning," said another resident, Joaquin Kiyoshi. "Ten or 11 years old, small kids. I'm very concerned about the little girls."
He added, "They break windows of houses, they spray-paint the road with graffiti, break glasses, break a vehicle's window, ... they also mess with the neighbors' trash cans."
A woman who declined to be identified said members of the CNMI House of Representatives "should know about this."
"We used to park our vehicles outside our fenced home, but now it's no longer safe," she added. "If we do park outside, we always watch from our window."
The residents said they have reported the incidents to the Department of Public Safety.
They said authorities should prevent access to the abandoned houses and increase police presence in the area.
"If they see some juveniles loitering in the late evening, they should enforce curfew," Boongaling added, referring to the police.
'This is a real community issue'
Ramon "RB" Camacho, a retired police major and an independent candidate for Saipan mayor, met with the residents Monday while conducting house-to-house visits.
He said he learned from the Northern Marianas Housing Corp. that the abandoned houses do not belong to NMHC, but are privately owned.
Camacho said the government agency that has the authority "should take action on these abandoned houses."
He said he is asking DPS to "check on the parents of these juveniles – maybe the kids are being neglected. This is a real community issue."
Camacho said he encourages more members of the community to speak out, get organized and create a neighborhood watch group, "so we can start looking out for each other."