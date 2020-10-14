Inas' Kitchen, Triple J join Karidat to assist community

SAIPAN — A partnership between Inas' Kitchen and Triple J's Payless SuperFresh & Truckload Store resulted in a best-selling menu item that helped the church-based charitable group Karidat aid those in need.
Using certified Angus beef from Payless Superfresh, Inas' Kitchen came up with its own version of the Wet Taco, aka the Birria Taco, which is a taco dipped in beef au jus, then filled with flavorful braised beef and all the fixings, such as pepper jack cheese, onion, cilantro, queso fresco, cabbage and onion slaw.
The sales of Wet Tacos exceeded the target, and totaled 487 plates in 30 days.
Chef Sonnie Sablan said Karidat is close to his and to his parents' hearts so they chose the charitable group to "spread the love" in this time of economic crisis.
On Friday, Inas' Kitchen donated 20% of its Wet Taco 30-day sales to Karidat.
"So what we did was we collaborated with Triple J Enterprises, the company that runs Payless SuperFresh," Chef Sonnie said. "Triple J provided us discounts on their products that we used on our dish and then we donated 20% of our sales to Karidat."
Karidat Executive Director Lauri Ogumoro thanked Inas' Kitchen and Triple J's Payless SuperFresh "for thinking of us and doing all this for us." She said the donation will allow Karidat to help people who are struggling with the pandemic.
Right now, she added, Karidat is spending about $20,000 a month to feed people, "so this (donation) will help a lot."
Located on Isa Drive in Sadog Tasi, Inas' Kitchen is a Triple J Five Star Wholesale client, said Triple J marketing manager Valentina Haberman. Triple J Five Star, she added, provides Chef Sonnie with the best-tasting beef products that the restaurant serves to its customers.
Payless SuperFresh General Manager Morgan Caricco said Payless SuperFresh and Triple J Five Star Wholesale "are here to just lend our support to those who help people."
"This promotion with Inas' Kitchen has been great for everybody and we are just happy to be here," he said.