SAIPAN - Independent gubernatorial candidate Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and his running mate, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, on Wednesday signed a four-page “unity pledge” with the NMI Democratic gubernatorial tandem of CNMI Reps. Tina Sablan and Leila Fleming Staffler, known as "InDems."
The pledge affirms their “shared commitment to restoring public trust in government and laying the foundations of good governance in the CNMI.”
Palacios-Apatang and Sablan-Staffler finished second and third in the gubernatorial election, which was topped by Republican CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres and his running mate, CNMI Senate Floor Leader Vinnie F. Sablan.
Because no one received a majority of the votes cast, Torres-Sablan and Palacios-Apatang will face each other in a runoff election Nov. 25.
Reps. Sablan and Staffler have endorsed Palacios-Apatang.
At their press conference, the Democrats and Independents said they recognize “the urgency of the moment in ensuring that there will be a change in leadership, and a new Palacios-Apatang administration that will right the ship of government and place our commonwealth on a healthier, more equitable and more prosperous course.”
Palacios thanked Reps. Sablan and Staffler for taking the time to put all their thoughts down on paper, which then became their unity pledge.
He said he was also happy that the winning Independent and Democratic candidates for the Senate and the House were present at the press conference.
Rep. Sablan said it was not really difficult to come to an agreement. She added that it was Apatang's idea to make the unity pledge a public document so voters can make their decision based on it.
Apatang said it is a very important occasion for all of them when Democrats and Independents come together “for the betterment of our people here in our commonwealth.”
“This is a very happy day for us,” he added. “We will make sure that we honor this pledge, 100%. We need to give the government back to our people. They deserve it.”
Staffler reiterated the importance of voting in the runoff election. She also wants the people of the commonwealth to know that the unity pledge represents the high expectations that people should have in their government.
She said that the Palacios-Apatang 2022 team and the NMI Democrats have a similar vision of what the commonwealth could be “because we know that the current administration does not exhibit ... good governance.”
“Unfortunately,” she added, “we are at these crossroads where there is so much pressure out there in the community and we need our community to stand strong and be committed to the good governance pledge, and I am very excited for us to share this with everyone today.”
The pledge
Apatang said he and Palacios are committed to leading and serving the people of the CNMi with integrity, fairness, transparency and fiscal responsibility.
He said they will express these values in the following actions:
1) Opening up the commonwealth’s financial books.
2) Ending the culture of cronyism, nepotism and political intimidation in the government.
3) Restoring the integrity of law enforcement agencies.
4) Instituting election reform to improve the integrity and efficiency of the election process, and establish standard operating procedures before the next general election.
Priorities
A Palacios-Apatang administration would prioritize public resources for investments that build for a thriving future — especially in health care, education and training, worker protections, sustainable economic development, and infrastructure, the team said.
These investments shall be distributed equitably across the CNMI, the team stated, and shall include, but not be limited to:
1) Improving and expanding access to health care.
2) Establishing a robust workforce development program for Saipan, Tinian and Rota.
3) Completing long-delayed disaster recovery and infrastructure development projects. In addition, the Palacios-Apatang administration would prioritize the use of federal and local infrastructure money to make meaningful investments in energy efficiency and renewables, complete the Kagman Watershed Project and deliver clean, drinkable tap water for the people.
“The people of the Marianas deserve a trustworthy and responsible government, economic development that is compatible with our environment and cultures, and islands that are clean, safe, and beautiful,” the unity pledge stated.
“The time to join forces and work together for the greater good is now — and it has never been more urgent. We appeal to the voters of the commonwealth to make their voices heard in the runoff election on Nov. 25, and vote for the change in leadership we need with Arnold Palacios and David Apatang.”