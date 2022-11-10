Independent gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios on Tuesday said this year's gubernatorial election was more intense than previous elections.
Palacios’s running mate is another former Republican, Saipan Mayor David Apatang. Their opponents are the Republican tandem of Gov. Ralph Torres and Senate Floor Leader Vinnie Sablan, and the Democratic team of Reps. Tina Sablan and Leila Fleming Staffler.
In an interview, Palacios said, this year "the people are more energized" to exercise their right, referring to the long line of voters at the multi-purpose center during the early voting period.
The voting process was a lot slower, he said, adding that the Commonwealth Election Commission should have expected the high voter turnout.
"But you know, we got through it. I hope that everything is fine although it could have been a lot better, I think," Palacios said.
He added that the curbside voting was a bit crowded, too, at times, and people complained about the long line of vehicles at the multi-purpose center.
Nonetheless, Palacios said, "We got through the seven-day (early voting) process."
He also commended the election commission personnel who conducted the early voting process.
“I’m not complaining about it, but I did observe that the curbside voting took a lot longer compared to previous elections,” he said.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Palacios said the voting process "seemed to be a lot faster," but there were still long lines in some areas, especially in Precinct 5 where voters were “pretty much energized,” he added.
As for absentee voting, Palacios said there are a lot more challenges this year than in the last gubernatorial election.
"I am not sure how the election commission would handle that, especially those absentee voters for Rota," he added.
He said there is "a sort of disproportionate number of voters being challenged that are from non-Republicans."
He hopes that it was not intentional, but he said there are people complaining about how these voter registration challenges are being dealt with.
He understands that once somebody challenges somebody else's vote, the election commission has to look into it.
But the burden of proof should not rest on the person being challenged, Palacios said.
“It should be the other way around. The burden of proof lies with the person challenging another person's eligibility,” he said.
NMI Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Tina Sablan said she and her running mate, Rep. Leila Staffler, visited the polling places on Tuesday. They also met their supporters and their fellow Democratic candidates. People were in high spirits everywhere, Sablan said.
"Indeed, exercising your right to vote, which many around the world do not have, is precious. The time that each of you took to shape the future of our Commonwealth is deeply appreciated.
"To our supporters: We love you deeply, and Vinnie, I and our families are forever indebted. Your hard work, sacrifices, and vision for a prosperous Marianas is deeply appreciated.
"To our GOP team: Thank you for the commitment to help us to serve our Commonwealth. Your dedication to the mission, to stick together, is unparalleled.
"To our families: We love you immensely. Thank you for the undying support of our candidacy," Torres said.