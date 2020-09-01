IPI: CNMI broke agreement on exclusive gaming rights

SAIPAN — Imperial Pacific International has accused the CNMI government of breaching IPI's exclusive rights to gaming activities as required in the casino license agreement by allowing electronic gaming and poker arcade operations on Saipan.
In his letter to Gov. Ralph Torres, Attorney General Edward Manibusan, Casino Commonwealth Commission acting Executive Director Andrew Yeom, CNMI Lottery Commission Chairman Mark Rabauliman and the presiding officers of the Legislature, IPI Chief Executive Officer Donald Browne said that in previous years, the CNMI government charged IPI an annual $15 million for an exclusive casino license that actually never gave IPI exclusive rights to gaming.
Browne wrote the letter in response to the governor's notice of intent to suspend or revoke the exclusive casino license following IPI's failure to pay the $15.5 million annual license fee on Aug. 12.
Browne said he would like to bring to the CNMI government's attention the casino license agreement, or CLA, created by Public Law 18-56 that allowed casino operation on Saipan.
On Aug. 12, 2014, he said, IPI entered into an agreement with the Lottery Commission to "exclusively operate casino gaming activity on the island of Saipan."
"However, IPI was never provided the exclusivity agreed to in the CLA. The unusually high annual license fee of $15,000,000 was only agreed to by IPI in return for ensuring the exclusive rights provided for in the CLA," Browne said.
Browne: Deal 'so easily breached'
He reminded the governor and other CNMI officials of the definition of "casino gaming" as defined in P.L. 18-56: "Any and all table and casino-style games played with cards, dice or equipment, for money, credit, or any representative of value; including, but not limited to roulette, blackjack, big six, craps, poker, baccarat, any banking or percentage game, or any other game or device included within the definition of Class III gaming."
He said electronic gambling devices as described in the federal law – poker machines, slot machines and e-gaming machines – are gambling devices that are also casino games played for money.
"The CNMI has not only allowed casino games to operate outside of the exclusive license holder, but has allowed casino gambling to proliferate causing irreparable harm to the exclusive licensee through loss of revenue. There is no exclusion anywhere in the CLA that allows for other parties to operate casino games. IPI did not expect the exclusive rights to casino gaming activity to be so easily breached," Browne said.
"Allowing poker machines and e-gaming to operate outside of the casino is a violation of the exclusive license IPI holds," he added. "Not only has IPI never received an exclusive license to casino gaming on Saipan as was promised, IPI has suffered through multiple catastrophes."