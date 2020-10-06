IPI denies allegations of 3 former workers

SAIPAN — Imperial Pacific International denied the allegations of its three former workers who spoke against the IPI proposal to amend the casino license agreement, saying the casino investor cannot be trusted.
Glenn Bell, the manager of an Italian construction team, said IPI has not paid him and over 100 construction workers for four months.
Luis Jou, who was contracted by IPI to implement fire-safety measures, said he, too, had not been paid for his work before he was terminated in February.
Vincent Aldan, who served as IPI safety officer, said the casino investor "blatantly disregarded every rule in the book and treated everybody like a fool."
On Friday, IPI management issued a statement denying the allegations.
IPI said Glenn Bell's Modica Pro, which subcontracted the panel installation, committed "numerous ... failures" in meeting deadlines resulting in a substantial loss on the part of IPI.
IPI said it gave Bell's team a second chance, but "significant and unprofessional work performance (was) uncovered once again."
IPI said Bell's team failed to "incorporate site coordination work with IPI's construction management team; failed to provide construction shop drawings for mechanical, electrical, plumbing and interior fit-out work; did not follow the design and the regulatory agencies' recommendations; and failed to resolve 'contractual issues' like the site progress, which 'did not match the payment ratio,' " meaning IPI overpaid Bell and his team.
"More than three opportunities were offered to the Italian team to (perform) make-up work. ... Both (Bell's) Modica Pro and its subcontractor, Cav Corp., were overpaid in substantial amounts," IPI said.
As for Jou, IPI said since he signed a contract with IPI on June 27, 2018, for fire prevention technical work, IPI had not seen any work progress report or information relevant to Jou's work.
IPI also said that Jou did not provide any proof of his qualifications for his trade.
"Based on Mr. Luis Jou's passive attitude at work along with other causes, IPI terminated his contract."
IPI said Aldan worked for IPI as a safety officer under AM Group, and that he conducted routine safety inspection on a daily basis.
But IPI said Aldan was neither an IPI employee nor a construction management staffer.
IPI said Aldan was no longer associated with AM Group since May so his allegations against IPI were untrue and lack evidence.