IPI: Filipino workers likely to be repatriated in July

SAIPAN — Filipino employees in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, on CW-1 permits likely will be repatriated in July, according to the 20th status report of Imperial Pacific International LLC to the U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands.
The CNMI-Only Transitional Worker (CW-1) visa classification allows employers in the CNMI to apply for permission to employ aliens who are otherwise ineligible to work under other nonimmigrant worker categories. The CW classification provides a method for transition from the former CNMI foreign worker permit system to the U.S. immigration system, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website.
As part of the amended judgment entered between IPI and the U.S. Department of Labor on March 29, IPI is required to file weekly status updates regarding its progress in purging contempt and paying for the remaining amounts in the initial consent judgment.
In IPI's latest status report, attorney Michael Dotts told the federal court that the casino investor was able to repatriate six Malaysian CW workers during the reporting period. Two more Malaysian workers will be repatriated in August, while Philippine workers likely will be repatriated in July.
He said no payroll was due for distribution during this reporting period.
"IPI's next payroll is to be distributed on June 4," he added.
Dotts also said that no settlement payments were due during the reporting period, and that IPI's next settlement payment is due on June 1.
Regarding housing and food for its remaining employees, Dotts reported that "IPI is maintaining power and water at some housing (where) some CW employees remain in residence."
Construction work at the Imperial Pacific Resort in Garapan, Saipan, remains suspended as ordered by the court, Dotts added.
"IPI expects to complete its review of USDOL's analysis of the payments received by employees by the end of this week," the lawyer said.
IPI was ordered to make incremental monthly payments of $164,270.08 from April 1 to Dec. 1, 2021, for a total amount of $1,478,430.72, according to the modified consent judgment.