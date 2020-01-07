SAIPAN - An Imperial Pacific International official has been summoned to appear before a grand jury at 9 a.m. on Jan. 30.
“IPI [will] comply with a properly served regulatory agency request,” the casino investor said in an email.
But IPI declined to identify the official who will testify before the grand jury. “We will not speak regarding pending matters,” it added.
Variety also learned that the investigation is still ongoing.
The District Court for the NMI earlier subpoenaed the records custodian of IPI to testify before a grand jury in connection with simultaneously executed search warrants by the FBI on Saipan.
The subpoena sought all communications between IPI and Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, discussing and summarizing cash donations to the Friends of Ralph Organization and to any other political campaigns dated on or after Sept. 1, 2013, among other items.
On Nov. 7, 2019, the FBI executed a search and seizure warrant signed by Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona who authorized the search and seizure of “all documents, records, and property (whether in the form of printed documents or stored in electronic or digital form) that constitute evidence of violations of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1343, 1346, 1349, 1956 and/or 52 U.S.C. §30121” by Gov. Torres, his brothers Vincent Torres, Victorino Torres, and Joaquin Torres, Alfred Chi-Yam Yue of Marianas Consultancy LLC or Ron Li Anderson of Legend Realty.
These U.S. laws pertain to fraud by wire, radio, or television; scheme or artifice to defraud; attempt and conspiracy; laundering of monetary instruments; and contributions and donations by foreign nationals.
The governor and IPI have denied any wrongdoing.