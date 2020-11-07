IPI: Payroll delay extended

SAIPAN – Imperial Pacific International chief executive officer Donald R. Browne on Wednesday announced further delays to payroll.
He said the extended payroll delay is for pay periods 21 and 22 or from Oct. 9 to Nov. 6.
Browne said these delays are due to funding challenges, but added that the distribution of payroll for these pay periods will be announced when the arrival of paychecks is confirmed.
“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this causes you,” he added.
In an interview with the Marianas Variety, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Rep. Tina Sablan said, “IPI has repeatedly violated local and federal labor laws, employment contracts, and the casino commission's order to reserve funds for payroll and avoid continuing delays. This is completely unacceptable.”
She added, “I feel for the employees of IPI who have endured these payroll delays and payless paydays for months now. I feel for the former employees who have also been waiting for termination pay, repatriation tickets, and other benefits owed for months. I feel for all the workers from previous years who are still owed wages and compensation for work they have done and injuries they have suffered.”
Sablan is encouraging current and former employees to register their complaints with the U.S. Department of Labor, the CNMI Department of Labor, and the Commonwealth Casino Commission, if they have not already done so.
They may wish to consult with legal counsel as well, she added.
“I continue to urge for enforcement action from the agencies to help these people get the pay they have earned and the tickets many of them need to return to their countries. I have reached out to U.S. Labor, CNMI Labor, and the CCC many times. People need help. The government must intervene,” she said.
IPI has shut down its casino project since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, the Department of Public Works issued a stop work order to IPI, citing violations of the Building Safety Code.
The casino commission, for its part, has filed a complaint against IPI for once again failing to pay its annual dues.