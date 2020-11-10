SAIPAN — The construction of Imperial Pacific International's hotel-casino in Garapan may resume this week as documents have already been submitted to the Department of Public Works, said Tao Xing, IPI senior vice-president for media and public affairs.
"The IPI construction team has been actively working with DPW, which has indicated that work can be resumed early next week," he said Friday.
DPW acting Building Safety Officer Isagani Salazar, who issued the stop-work order on Oct. 9, separately said on Friday that he had received from IPI the amended document, which included revised plans and a list of special inspectors for welding work at the IPI construction site.
All construction activities at IPI in Garapan ceased after DPW issued the notice dated Oct. 27, when it informed the company that its hotel-casino project was in violation of the Building Safety Code.
DPW told IPI that the following must be complied with prior to continuation of work:
- Suspend all work from Levels 3-14 until shop drawings and revised plans (i.e. amended set of construction documents) are submitted to and approved by the building safety officer.
- Suspend all welding work until special inspectors are on board and approved by the building safety officers.
DPW said failure to comply "may result in fees, civil penalties or fines. This order will remain in effect until the Building Safety Division issues an order rescinding it."
Xing said IPI's construction team has worked with engineers of record and inspectors who prepared and submitted the required documents to DPW.