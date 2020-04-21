IPI says employees will get paid

SAIPAN — Imperial Pacific International on Sunday said it continues to monitor and resolve issues with fund transfers, which have caused a delay in payroll.
"We are doing all we can to ensure employee payroll disbursements are released as soon as possible and apologize for the inconvenience this has caused," IPI said.
On Friday, in a video posted to social media, a local employee of IPI complained that he and his coworkers in the casino had not received their paychecks.
Earlier on the same day, about 30 local workers of IPI staged a protest in Garapan, saying that their employer, AM Group LLC, had not paid them. AM Group is a contractor of the Saipan casino investor.