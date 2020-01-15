SAIPAN – The Internal Revenue Service in Seattle issued a public notice stating that it seized $456,079 from Alfred Yue’s bank accounts on Nov. 8 and 9, 2019 for alleged violations of federal law.
Yue is a consultant of casino and resort developer Imperial Pacific International.
The following amounts were seized by the IRS:
• $271,087 from a Bank of Saipan account on Nov. 8, 2019;
• $39,188 from another Bank of Saipan account on Nov. 8, 2019; and
•$145,803 from a Bank of Guam account on Nov. 9, 2019.
The funds were forfeited to the IRS and the notice was published on Jan. 4, 2020.
The IRS has jurisdiction over financial investigations, which include tax crimes, money laundering, and violations of the Bank Secrecy Act.
The notice did not indicate why the funds were seized.
On Nov. 7, 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a warrant signed by District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona who authorized the search and seizure of “all documents, records, and property – whether in the form of printed documents or stored in electronic or digital form – that constitute evidence of violations" of federal law. The warrant mentions documents being seized were related to Gov. Ralph Torres, his brothers Vincent Torres, Victorino Torres, and Joaquin Torres, Alfred Chi-Yam Yue of Marianas Consultancy LLC or Ron Li Anderson of Legend Realty.
These U.S. laws pertain to fraud by wire, radio, or television; scheme or artifice to defraud; attempt and conspiracy; laundering of monetary instruments; and contributions and donations by foreign nationals.
The federal court also subpoenaed the records custodian of Imperial Pacific International to testify before a grand jury in connection with the simultaneously executed search warrants by the FBI on Saipan.
The grand jury subpoena seeks all communication between IPI and Gov. Ralph DLG Torres discussing and summarizing cash donations to the Friends of Ralph Organization and to any other political campaigns dated on or after Sept. 1, 2013, among other things.
IPI and the governor have denied any wrongdoing.