Island pays respects to Blanco

SAIPAN – The late Rep. Ivan James “Jimbo” Alafanso Blanco was a beloved person in all of Micronesia.
This was the common theme of all those who spoke to honor his memory during a state funeral Thursday morning at the Gov. Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe, Saipan, in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, Federated States of Micronesia Consul General Teresa M. Filepin and Ach Chuukese-CNMI Association President Own Cholymay gave emotional speeches.
Also joining the Blanco family at the state funeral were the rest of the officials of the executive, legislative and the judicial branches of the CNMI government, as well as municipal government leaders, business community members and representatives from Guam and the Association of Pacific Island Legislatures, and Japan Consul Kazuhiko Ono and honorary Philippine Consul Eli Arago.
Rep. Angel Demapan read messages of condolence from FSM President David W. Panuelo, Chuuk Gov. Alexander Narruhn and Pohnpei Gov. Reed Oliver.
Demapan said, “As we combed through these messages, it was clear just how much Leader Blanco was loved and regarded for the person that he was.” The 44-year-old Blanco was the Republican leader of the CNMI House of Representatives.
Demapan said Blanco "committed himself to a life of service to the people and lands he so dearly loved. As a proud son of the commonwealth and the FSM state of Chuuk, the Marianas and Micronesia were at the center of his career and his life’s mission."
In his remarks, Gov. Torres said Blanco “was a man of Micronesia,” and “of many beautiful things.”
He was a loving husband who cared deeply for his wife, Carmen, the governor added.
“He was a dedicated father to his children, Lilly, Pierre, JC, Kide and Paige, sharing photos … of Paige at the farm, Kide spending time with his grandpa, and bragging to the world about the pride he had in Lilly’s successes in college, and JC’s growth at Xavier High School. A true testament to his love as a father was how he, Carmen and the entire family cared for and showered with love their late son, Pierre. This care drove Ivan to his quiet yet committed work toward advocating for those with disabilities, and his leadership within the Commonwealth Developmental Disabilities Council. He cared for his family, … and his kind, strong and loving children are a lasting testament to his and Carmen’s parenting. He was a man of Micronesia.”
The governor said, whether it was the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Chuuk, Pohnpei, or Palau, “Ivan was a beloved figure across the region. This was not because of any title or position, but because of who he was. He understood our islands and our people. He was humble, kind, and had a sense of humor that put others at ease.”
“While we all may never fully repair the pain caused by his loss,” the governor said, “we can all do our small part to filling the emptiness he left behind. We can all do our part to love our children and our neighbors like he did. We can take on the task of advocating for those in need. We can do our part to be a better citizen of our region and free ourselves from prejudice to have an open heart for all that call the Pacific their home. We can all take on the responsibility of serving our community with humility and compassion.”
“The world and our islands were a better place with Ivan in it. We must take on the challenge of striving to be better people. To be kind to one another. To reach across divides. To do what we can to help those around us,” the governor added.
CNMI Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios said Blanco "was one of the most down-to-earth and good-natured individuals I’ve been blessed to know."
“His willingness to work with others, his tact, his contagious good nature, and his wit and good humor, made him a pleasure to work with. This man was going to go as far as he wanted to go, and what was special about Rep. Blanco was he wanted to go only where he thought he could best help the people and best contribute to this community. He was what I wish and I hope we all want our public servants to be,” Palacios said.
Congressman Sablan said, although he did not have the opportunity to work with Blanco like the rest of the CNMI officials, “I know one thing about Ivan. He was a very respectful person. Every time we met throughout the years, he would call me uncle and he called [my wife] Andrea auntie.”
Blanco, 44, died July 23.