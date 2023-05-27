'It's our turn to help our brothers and sisters on Guam'

SAIPAN - In the aftermath of Supertyphoons Soudelor, Mangkhut and Yutu, which hit the CNMI in 2015 and 2018, the government of Guam and its people extended their help to the Northern Marianas.
Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Arnold I. Palacios on Thursday said he and the people of CNMI will never forget that. Now that Guam is in the same predicament following Supertyphoon Mawar, the governor said, it's the commonwealth's turn to help its island neighbor.
"It is important that we reciprocate," the governor told reporters during a press briefing Thursday at the Emergency Operations Center on Saipan.
"We sympathize with our brothers and sisters on Guam," Palacios said, adding that he had just talked to Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Guam Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, "and absolutely offered our help, in whatever way we can."
Guam’s government is now assessing the damage left behind by Supertyphoon Mawar, he added.
The governor said he also had a conversation with Guam Consolidated Commission on Utilities member Simon Sanchez, who briefed him on how the CNMI can help the island.
Guam was having problems with its power and water systems, and the Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport's terminal was also flooded, the governor reported.
"I don't want to make any assumptions as to what their needs are, but I offered our help," Palacios said.
He said Guam Power Authority has all the equipment it needs, “so most likely they may only need personnel such as linemen that the commonwealth can send to Guam to assist in recovery.”
Palacios said there are CNMI residents who now live on Guam, but the help the commonwealth will provide is for everybody on Guam.
“Whatever assistance we’re providing will be from the people of the commonwealth to the people of Guam,” he said. “Let's keep them in our prayers, the people on Guam and Rota.”