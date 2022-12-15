Japan golf YouTube channel welcomed

SAIPAN – The Marianas Visitors Authority and United Airlines recently welcomed the group behind Japan’s UUUM Golf YouTube channel to Saipan and highlighted the destination’s professionally designed golf courses, according to a release from MVA.
UUUM Golf has 800,000 subscribers and 10 million video views each month, targeting men in their 40s and 50s who are interested in golf and overseas golf courses. The tour in November highlighted LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort, Coral Ocean Resort Saipan and Kingfisher Golf Links and included professional golfer Yuta Sudo, the release stated.
The MVA assisted the tour by facilitating filming permits at the golf course and other locations.
“Golfers and divers remain the largest niche markets for the Marianas, and the MVA is paying particular attention to these two groups as we try to entice Japanese visitors while the yen is weak against the U.S. dollar,” said Judy Torres, MVA acting managing director. “We are also offering a golf promotion through March 2023 to attract golfers here during these winter months in Japan. Supporting (familiarization) tours is a relatively small financial investment for the amount of exposure we receive, in this case, via YouTube and UUUM’s other social media channels.”
During their visit, the group lodged at Surfrider Resort Saipan and Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan. They also filmed at SkyDive Saipan, Salty’s, Surf Club Saipan, Mariana Lighthouse, Micro Beach and other locations.