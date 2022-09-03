Japanese tourists return to CNMI

With nearly a century of flying the friendly skies, Chicago-based airline United Airlines has reopened a direct route that connects Japan to the gateway of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
The long-awaited inaugural United direct flight from Tokyo-Narita International Airport was scheduled to arrive at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport around 2 a.m. Friday.
The route is anticipated to remain open for an initial six months, with a one-year extension. The flight will run three times a week, according to United.
“Our team is thrilled to be here in Saipan to celebrate this historic and momentous occasion,” said Sam Shinohara, United Airlines Asia Pacific managing director of airport operations.
“We all know how tough the last few years have been, and this new direct service between Saipan and Tokyo is a sign of normalcy and good things to come for the tourism industry and the local economy. I commend Gov. (Ralph DLG) Torres and his team, as well as the Marianas Visitors Authority, for having the vision to make this happen for the Marianas,” he added.
“This new direct service between Tokyo/Narita and Saipan is great news for the CNMI and perfectly timed with the news of Japan’s eased overseas travel requirements. United has a dedicated sales team that sells tour products for this region, and they’re committed to continue to work closely with MVA and our travel agency partners in Japan to further stimulate travel demand to the CNMI,” he said.
This new direct service will provide better connectivity and more flight options for residents of the CNMI, Shinohara said.
Residents can connect through Tokyo/Narita to major cities in Asia and the United States, United said. In most cases, travelers can avoid an overnight stop in Guam. The service also provides a direct service for CNMI residents who want to vacation in Japan.
'Very special'
Governments from both jurisdictions have spent months hashing out the details with United.
For the CNMI, whose only industry is tourism, the reopening of the route brings much promise for the local community, the governor said.
“Today marks a new chapter as we welcome our United Narita-Saipan inaugural flight, which is a great step in the revitalization of our Japan market in the CNMI,” Gov. Torres said. “This route also brings our locals and our business partners closer to the CNMI. This partnership with United Airlines reaffirms the historic relationship between Japan and the CNMI, as we look forward to sharing the beauty of our islands — Saipan, Tinian and Rota — and the hospitality of our people with Japan once again.”
He added, “The relationship we have with Japan is a very special and historical relationship. We look forward, again, to bringing our friends back to enjoy our islands to rekindle that relationship, that friendship, and to continue what we have missed: seeing our Japanese tourists enjoy our islands. At the same time, having our people, our community, the opportunity to go to Japan, then, of course, out to the U.S.”
Torres expressed appreciation for the collaborative efforts of United Airlines, the CNMI government, the Japanese government, the Marianas Visitors Authority, the Commonwealth Ports Authority, the Japanese community in the CNMI and other stakeholders.
“It is important to realize the work that has been put into this,” he added. “How important it is to diversify our tourism, our economy — so today is a monumental day ... as we welcome back our Japanese tourists,” he said.
Low numbers
According to the Marianas Visitors Authority, the CNMI received 365 visitors from Japan this year. Of this number, 109 visited in July.
Japan used to be largest tourism market of the CNMI.
“After many months of hard work, headaches, heartbreaks and meetings, the TRIP-Japan committee can proudly bring to our community direct Saipan-Narita flights,” MVA board Chair Viola Alepuyo said.
“But the excitement does not stop there. It has been many years since United Airlines ceased its Saipan-Narita flights. Just as exciting that we have direct Saipan-Narita flights is that it is United Airlines who will be bringing us to Japan and will provide this nonstop service. Our community can once again take advantage as we open our arms and extend our ‘Hafa Adai and Tirow’ spirit to United Airlines as our partner and our family member in opening up our Japan market,” Alepuyo added.
MVA adopted the Tourism Resumption Investment Plan, or TRIP, a collaboration between industry partners who joined forces to figure out a way to revive the local tourism industry, including the Japanese market.
Through TRIP, United Airlines is eligible for financial incentives for its flights.
“There are many other partners who have been a part of the success we are celebrating today,” Alepuyo said. “Together, we made this possible. Together, we can all take pride in the resumption of direct flights from Japan. Together, we have once again demonstrated the Marianas resiliency in the face of adversity. Together, we are stronger.”
Alepuyo thanked United Airlines, the Office of the Governor, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation, the CNMI COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Ports Authority for the roles they played in the resumption of the Japan-Saipan flight service.
CPA board Chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds, for her part, said the reopening of the direct route is “exciting.”
CPA was established in 1981 through CNMI Public Law 2-48 to manage and operate all airports and seaports throughout the CNMI, including the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport.
“What we do here is not just make sure that our folks are providing safety and security to the traveling public and the ports,” King-Hinds said. “We all play a critical role in contributing to the growth of our economy. We’re starting to actually be serious about looking to the future, what it means to have an economy post-American Rescue Plan Act. We all know that the only industry that we have right now is tourism. So having and welcoming these flights back, it’s exciting, not just in terms of the economy, but also in terms of our ability to have that air bridge to connect our people, whether it be for leisure, critical health care, or to visit families,” she added.
“With any partner, our message has been consistent. Their success is our success. The role of CPA is to be the partner that provides them the support to be able to grow and flourish here in the CNMI, so I congratulate United Airlines, and I look forward to making sure that we’re working together to ensure that we are in a situation where these routes are sustainable. That takes a lot of collaboration between the ports as well as the central government, especially MVA. This is a great opportunity, not just for the ports, but for the entire people, and we look forward to welcoming our Japanese friends.”
United Airlines will fly three weekly flights, departing Tokyo-Narita International Airport at 9:25 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and arriving on Saipan one day later at 2 a.m.
Flights from Saipan will depart at 7 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and arrive in Narita at 9:35 a.m.