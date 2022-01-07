Rep. Celina Babauta, the chair of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee, on Wednesday said CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres has been offering only "empty words" in response to the allegations against him. The governor has been accused of felony, corruption and neglect of duty.
"We have provided the governor ample opportunity to respond to the allegations under oath, but so far he has only responded by repeatedly refusing to testify under oath, failing to appear, issuing scripted videos, asserting immunity, essentially issuing a gag order over Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Guerrero, and the governor's executive assistant, Frances Dela Cruz, and most recently by filing a lawsuit to quash his subpoena," Babauta said in a statement.
"Publicly, the governor, through his press releases and weekly briefings, portrays himself as the victim of bullies and someone who is ready and willing to comply with the legal process, but his actions behind the scenes speak louder than his empty words."
She added that Gov. Torres has "attempted to dictate the process of his investigation by discrediting elected members of the Legislative Branch and hand-picking House members he felt would be more sympathetic to his cause."
"Worse yet, he then attempted to manipulate the Judicial Branch by requesting a closed-door meeting between himself and the chief justice, which explicitly violates the model rules of professional conduct," Babauta said. "When this was denied, he then issued a letter questioning the integrity of the entire CNMI judiciary, past and present, to preside over his lawsuit."
Babauta said she was "troubled" by Torres' statements that he is "finally going to obtain a fair trial in the Senate."
"The more he says this, the more he undermines the integrity of the process," said Babauta. "That said, I am confident that when presented with the details of the governor's misdeeds, our senators will agree to find the governor guilty of the charges listed in the articles of impeachment."