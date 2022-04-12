SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government and the U.S. Department of Defense are still sorting through the details of plans for the U.S. armed forces to conduct joint military training for the nation and its allies.
With China as a notable threat, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Mark Hashimoto, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command mobilization assistant to 26th commander Adm. John Aquilino, said there is training across the various regions, from east Asia to the western coasts of the continental U.S.
Aquilino leads the U.S. military's effort to keep peace in the region that stretches from the West Coast of the United States to the India-Pakistan border and north to the Arctic and South to Antarctica, commanding over 380,000 Marines, soldiers, sailors, airmen and coast guardsmen.
"Those of us who live in the region, it's very clear that China represents the greatest strategic threat to security, not only in the Indo-Pacific, but to the entire globe," said Hashimoto. "If you look at the regions closer to the east Asian mainland, you can see the relevance of the training that can be undertaken there in the Mariana region and really what brings the value way up is the way that we can combine, as I said, the top three DOD priorities of the preparedness through the trainings, the partnerships that we strengthen with our allies and partners, and then the way the region is networked, not only for where we have our installations, our supplies, but also our training facilities."
He noted that the DOD has three big priorities: preparedness, partnership and promoting a networked region.
"You should all know that the Biden administration has made clear the criticality of supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific region. ... So, on behalf of Adm. Aquilino, I have the privilege of working with the agencies, leaders and stakeholders of the CNMI to enhance our training and facilities. As we do so, our goal is to strike the right balance among our four obligations: protecting natural and cultural resources; lessening and mitigating training impacts; improving economic opportunity; and advancing national security interests. I've been honored to learn from some of you that we have a responsibility ... is to make good, and therefore, we move forward in our discussions. Our team will do so in a manner that shows a deep respect for the land, people and culture of the CNMI," said Hashimoto.
Regarding the timeline of these proposed trainings in the Marianas region, the revised draft of the environmental impact statement will include these details. There are still various details for local and federal partners to work through before disseminating the EIS to the general public.
It is not clear at this point what the engagement would look like, but federal partners will be working together with the CNMI government to try and navigate through some of these challenging issues.
They are not, however, currently in the position to roll out a concrete schedule, but may be able to share additional information as time progresses and vital details are worked through and thoroughly comprehended.
"The way I think about it is a concern over loopholes, I guess that's the term that I would use, that might exist because of ... the overlap of the Mariana Islands training and testing study area, as well as the Mariana Islands range complex, so that is absolutely something that we will focus on going forward, and I look forward to having those conversations," said Hashimoto.