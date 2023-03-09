On Feb. 28, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Judge Joseph N. Camacho visited Kagman Elementary School to meet with fourth and fifth grade students and discuss with them how the judicial system works, according to a press release from the Judiciary of the Northern Mariana Islands.
The event was part of the Justices and Judges in the Classroom program, in which members of the bench visit schools every year to give students the chance to learn about the rule of law, it was stated in the release.
Camacho talked with the students about the annual theme for this year’s Law Day: Civics, Civility, and Collaboration, according to the release.
“Meeting with students is one of my favorite things to do as a judge, and the annual Justices and Judges in the Classroom event is a wonderful program. The topics we discuss are serious, but we do it in a way which is accessible for the children,” Camacho said.
He added that the students also enjoyed the chance to hold his 10-pound stainless steel gavel.
Next week, Camacho plans to visit Dandan Elementary School, the release stated.