SAIPAN — Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja denied the motion to suppress evidence in the case of Dennis Sanchez Reyes, who was accused of breaking into and stealing firearms at a Tinian shooting range.
In his 13-page order, Naraja said “the warrantless inventory search of defendant’s Government vehicle was lawful Pursuant to NMIAC § 150-100-115(b) … and the evidence obtained from the search performed need not be suppressed.”
As to Reyes’s statements to the police on Sept. 28 and 27, 2022, Naraja concluded that “the totality of the circumstances shows, by a preponderance of the evidence, that defendant was cognizant and capable of making a voluntary, knowing, and intelligent waiver of his rights.”
Moreover, the court “found no evidence that the officers threatened defendant, used harsh language, or coerced him in any way.”
Reyes, 35, was charged with nine counts of possession of an illegal firearm, two counts of failing to possess a firearm owner’s registration card, two counts of prohibited sale and transfer of a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.
On Dec. 27, 2022, Reyes filed a motion seeking to suppress evidence, saying that his “constitutional rights were violated on Aug. 19, 2022, when his vehicle was unlawfully searched without a warrant, and, again, on Sept. 26, 2022, when he was subjected to a custodial interrogation to which he did not knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily consent.”
Reyes sought to suppress “any evidence, statements, or observations obtained by law enforcement after their unlawful search began, including firearms, ammunition, and any alleged statements made (by defendant) to investigating officers.”
Assistant Public Defender Tyler Scott represented Reyes while Assistant Attorney General Steven Kessel appeared for the government.
According to the complaint against Reyes, on Aug. 19, 2022, at around 6:53 p.m. a police officer with the Department of Public Safety conducted a violator stop on a Department of Public Works government vehicle that was being operated by Reyes after normal working hours.
Police said the initial inventory of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of numerous expended and unexpended .22 caliber cartridges, empty ammunition boxes, and numerous gun trigger locks that were cut of damaged.
After consultation with the Tinian DPS resident director, police officers conducted a patrol at the American Gun Club shooting range in the Kastiyu/Suicide Cliff area on Tinian to check if the establishment was safe and secured.
Tinian DPS police officers were aware that the establishment had firearms and ammunition stored there - even though it had ceased its operations.
Arriving at the shooting range, police officers saw evidence of forced entry at the front door and window. Inside, the officers saw empty handgun boxes, lubricants and a tire wrench.
The caretaker of the shooting range told police that there were 24 firearms and a large number of ammunition inside the shooting range.
Further police investigation revealed that Reyes was selling firearms.
Keys taken as evidence from the shooting range were used to see if any belonged to the gun locks found in the DPW vehicle operated by Reyes on the night of Aug. 19, 2022.
Police said 18 gun locks were opened by the keys procured from the shooting range.
Tinian DPS also conducted a “buy operation” with a “cooperating source.”
With the $300 provided by the police, the cooperating source bought a Beretta M9 handgun and two handgun magazine clips from Reyes.
The cooperating source said Reyes also gave him a Ruger mini rifle, one rifle magazine clip, and 9 mm ammunition for free.
Police said all the firearms belonged to the American Gun Club.