SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Superior Court Judge Pro Tem Alberto Tolentino has granted the request of CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres to speak in CHamoru during his trial.
The judge likewise granted the parties' request for CHamoru and Carolinian interpreters.
At the case management conference hearing Monday, the CNMI Office of the Attorney General was represented by Chief Solicitor J. Robert Glass Jr. and Assistant Attorney General Steve Kessel, while the governor, who was also present, was represented by attorneys Viola Alepuyo, Victorino Torres and Anthony Aguon.
The governor's attorneys notified the court of their intent to speak CHamoru during the trial. They also invoked their client's right to speak CHamoru when testifying.
The parties, moreover, requested the court to consider the possibility of a Refaluwasch/Carolinian interpreter to be on standby should there be a need.
Both requests were granted by the judge, who then informed the parties that he will be off island from July 24 to Aug. 12.
He said he will hear all motions at 9:30 a.m. June 30, but he waived the presence of the governor at the hearing.
The judge vacated the jury trial scheduled for July 5, and scheduled a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. the same date.
The motions hearing set for 9 a.m. June 21 was vacated, but the proposed jury instructions, witness list and exhibit lists shall be due by June 21, the judge said.
"Parties shall be prepared to submit their proposed ... questions and to discuss potential notice of expert witnesses," the judge added.
Glass informed the court that he will file an opposition to the defense request to select jurors from the entire CNMI voter registration list and not just from Saipan.
On April 8, the CNMI Office of the Attorney General filed criminal charges against the governor, alleging 12 counts of misconduct in public office and one count of theft relating to the issuance of airline tickets for business class, first class, or other premium class travel for himself and/or first lady Diann Torres. The AG also alleged in the charges one count of contempt for failure to appear in compliance with a legislative subpoena.
Torres has denied the charges, and has asked the court to dismiss the case against him.