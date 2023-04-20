SAIPAN — Judge Pro Tem Alberto Tolentino on Wednesday issued a sua sponte order recusing himself from the misconduct in public office case against former Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, whose jury trial is set to start on June 5.
“Sua sponte” is a Latin term that means “on its own motion” or “of its own accord.” In law, it refers to a court's power to act without a motion or request from any of the parties involved in a case.
“Pursuant to 1 CMC sect. 3309(a) and in accordance with the Code of Judicial Conduct Canon 3D(a), the undersigned on his own initiative does hereby enter this written order of recusal due to an ongoing health issue which may interfere with his ability to participate in the impending trial,” Tolentino said.
“Upon entry of the order into the record, the clerk shall immediately transmit a copy of this order to each party or attorney who has appeared in these proceedings,” he added.
The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Office of the Attorney General has charged Torres with 12 counts of misconduct in public office and one count of theft relating to the issuance of airline tickets for business class, first class, or other premium class travel for himself and/or Diann T. Torres, his wife.
The AG’s office also alleged one count of contempt for failure to appear in compliance with a legislative subpoena.
Torres has denied the charges.
Last year, the local Supreme Court appointed Tolentino as judge pro tempore after CNMI Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja and the other associate judges of the local trial court recused themselves from the case.
The former governor is represented by attorneys Viola Alepuyo, Victorino DLG Torres, Matthew Holley and Anthony Aguon.
Chief Solicitor J. Robert Glass Jr. and special prosecutor James Robert Kingman of Texas represent the government.