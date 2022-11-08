Judiciary touts new e-recording

"We are the first in the region,” said Commonwealth Recorder Kelsey Aldan, referring to the launch of the local judiciary’s electronic recording services platform Thursday at the Guma Hustisia in Susupe.
Not even Guam has electronic recording, Aldan added.
“This platform is really important because it will streamline everything for people (who want) to record their documents, and it also provides that extra security of having all documents being digitalized,” she said.
Aldan said the platform will provide an online portal for submitting documents for recording including maps and images.
The second phase of the project, she said, is the launching of a research application that will “provide customers with a powerful tool to be able to research many court-filed documents.”
Phase two will grant users access to recorded documents as far back as 2018, downloadable for a fee, Aldan added.
The Commonwealth Recorder's Office records land documents, Uniform Commercial Code, or UCC, filings and probate cases, among other things.
For their frequent customers, security title aide Maria Calma said, “We conducted a training on the use of e-recording last week, and we started e-recording Nov. 1.”
It's very convenient, she added, “because recording is no longer limited to regular office hours - we can file anytime.”
Phase one of the judiciary’s e-recording services platform was launched in partnership with local firm TurnKey Solutions and TriMin Systems which is based in St. Paul, Minnesota.
“The bigger picture is that now, anybody can submit documents online 24/7 - you can be traveling, you don't have to be here in the CNMI. You can be at the comfort of your home, it can be 2 a.m. or 12 midnight - it's really convenient for the customers,” said Turnkey Solutions co-managing partner Billy Grow.
He said Turnkey Solutions also worked with the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation in several projects involving COVID-19 mitigation measures.
“When you guys got vaccinated you … used our software,” he added.
"The PCR test - that was through us. When you guys traveled and were coming back in you had to fill out a travel declaration form online, and that went through us. We created that software as well,” Grow said.
Turnkey Solutions is also “a big website developer firm, and a lot of government agencies have requested our assistance in creating a website for their agencies so they can also be on a digital platform,” he added.