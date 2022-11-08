Judiciary touts new e-recording

GOING DIGITAL: Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Recorder Kelsey Aldan, eighth from left, with TriMin Systems President Dave Mackay, and Product Manager Erin Hultgren, judges and justices, other government officials and TurnKey Solutions executives pose for a photo during the launching ceremony for the judiciary’s electronic recording platform services Nov. 3 at the Guma Hustisia in Susupe. Bryan Manabat/For The Guam Daily Post