Junseo Kim wins 2023 NMI Congressional Art Competition

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan announced in a press release that Junseo Kim, of Saipan International School, is the winner of the 2023 Northern Marianas Congressional Art Competition. A group of local artist-judges chose Kim’s work from among 17 entries submitted by Northern Marianas high school students for the annual competition, Sablan's office said in the release.
“Congratulations to Mr. Kim for winning this year’s Congressional Art Competition. I look forward to seeing Junseo’s work displayed at the Capitol, alongside other winning artwork from talented young artists across the nation,” said Sablan. “Judges must have had a difficult time evaluating the artwork submitted by our young artists. The skill and attention to detail, like every year, was very impressive. I commend all the students who submitted their art for this year’s competition, and I thank our artist-judges who volunteered their time to review and evaluate the entries.”
Junseo Kim is a sophomore at Saipan International School. His entry in the Congressional Art Competition was submitted by SIS art teacher Amie McRoberts.
Kim’s work, titled “Bird of the Sea,” depicts a sea turtle swimming in the ocean. Kim describes his piece as a “Turtle is living in the CNMI’s ocean. I believe that the turtle is the ocean's bird because a bird flaps its wings in the air, similarly a turtle uses its fins in the ocean. When I go diving and see these majestic creatures, to me, it represents freedom and endless opportunity.” Kim’s watercolor and colored pencil piece will be displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and he will receive an invitation to attend this year’s Congressional Art Competition National Reception.
Each year in the spring, Members of Congress host the Congressional Art Competition for high school students in their districts. Students can submit artwork using a variety of media, such as oil, charcoal, watercolors, pencils, photographs, collages, prints or computer-generated art for the chance to have their work displayed on the U.S. Capitol. This is the fifteenth year that students from the Northern Mariana Islands have been able to participate in the Congressional Art Competition, according to the release.