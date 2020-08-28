Jurors find Rota mayor not guilty

SAIPAN — A lack of evidence on the part of federal prosecutors led to the unanimous not guilty verdict in the trial of Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig and co-defendant Evelyn Atalig, according to a juror who asked not to be named.
Asked why it took the jury three days to reach a verdict, the juror said, "It was a difficult case. There was a lot of back-and-forth discussion on legal terms, evidence and testimony of witnesses – it was not easy."
At 2 p.m., the jurors informed Chief Judge Ramona Manglona of the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands that they had reached a verdict.
They found Mayor Atalig and Evelyn Atalig not guilty on both counts of conspiracy and wire fraud.
The jurors also found them not guilty of a false statement charge.
Attorney: 'Justice was done'
Attorney David Banes, who represented Mayor Atalig, told the media that the jurors had taken the deliberations seriously.
"They reviewed the evidence. ... We feel that they rendered justice here ... and we sincerely thank them all," Banes said.
"We went up with two very good (U.S.) government lawyers," said attorney Steven Pixley, who represented Evelyn Atalig.
"The federal government had all the resources, but justice was done. My client was released. It's over," Pixley added.
The U.S. government had accused the Ataligs of arranging CNMI government-funded trips to California, Palau, Guam and Saipan from Feb. 2018 to Aug. 2018.
They were initially charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, theft from program receiving federal funds and two counts of false statements.
Last week, following a motion of acquittal filed by the defense, Judge Manglona acquitted the Ataligs on the charge of theft from program receiving federal funds.