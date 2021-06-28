Jury finds woman guilty of abusing boy, 3, who later died

SAIPAN – Jurors in Saipan's Superior Court found Stacey Laniyo guilty of one count of child abuse involving a 3-year-old boy who died in March 2020. The verdict was reached Thursday.
After the announcement of the verdict, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho ordered Laniyo to be transported to the custody of the Department of Corrections.
The judge set her sentencing for Sept. 8. She faces up to five years in prison.
Attorney Mark Scoggins, who represents Laniyo, said the defense intends to request a new trial.
According to the prosecution, Laniyo struck a 3-year-old boy with a tree branch, a broom, or her hand or by biting him, “resulting in injury clearly beyond the scope of reasonable corporal punishment and harming or threatening the child’s physical or mental health and well-being.”
Laniyo, 37, and Lynn Fitial, 45, were arrested following the death of the boy. The boy was an adopted son of Fitial and was in the care of Laniyo.
Laniyo and Fitial were each charged with one count of child abuse. The court has granted their request to have separate trials.
The prosecution has alleged Fitial failed to provide medical care for the boy, resulting in his death.
Fitial was previously granted immunity so she could testify in the trial of her partner, Laniyo, without fear of self-incrimination.
But Fitial’s testimony was impeached by the prosecution during the trial because she did not provide testimony that was similar to what she told police.
Assistant Attorney General Coleen St. Clair prosecuted the case and called nine witnesses including Lynn Fitial to testify.
Chief Prosecutor John Bradley, in a statement, said: “Coleen St. Clair was a powerful voice for the young child victim who could not speak for himself. I urge everyone to speak up if you see child abuse.”