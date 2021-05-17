SAIPAN — Nicholas Yarolfalchuw, a Kagman resident, is accusing police officers of unlawfully arresting him on May 10.
Yarolfalchuw, 59, said he was arrested by police officers for no reason, adding that the officers also did not read him his Miranda rights. He said he has filed a complaint against the police officers.
The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety had not responded for requests for comment as of press time.
According to Yarolfalchuw, he and a friend were at Tank Beach late Monday afternoon when he saw an agent from the Department of Lands and Natural Resources Division of Fish and Wildlife. Yarolfalchuw said he and the agent talked about the drone the division used to fly over his residence.
Later in the evening, Yarolfalchuw said, two police vehicles drove onto his property. He said he approached the officers and asked them "why were they there when no one called for them."
Yarolfalchuw said he was taking a photo of the officers with his phone "when one of them grabbed my wrist and twisted my arm before cuffing me."
He said he asked why he was being arrested and why the officers weren't reading him his Miranda rights.
One of the officers told him that he was being arrested for obstruction of justice and disturbing the peace, Yarolfalchuw said.
The next day, he said a detective interviewed him and asked him to explain what he meant when he said that he was going to "shoot" a drone. "Shoot it with what?" the detective asked.
Yarolfalchuw replied that he would shoot it with a "slingshot."