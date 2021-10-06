Karidat victim advocate honored with 2021 Bridge of Light award

SAIPAN — Calvani Deleon Guerrero, a victim advocate with Karidat Social Services, was recognized by the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence as this year's annual Bridge of Light awardee for his selfless service "to promote, nourish and sustain a collective movement to end violence in the (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands)."
The award was given to Deleon Guerrero as part of the 2021 Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation signing ceremony at Saipan World Resort on Monday.
This year's Domestic Violence Awareness Month theme is "Healing Forward."
According to the NMCADSV, Deleon Guerrero is a "dedicated, committed and compassionate service provider who takes pride in keeping the community safe. The honoree serves as the gateway for victims and survivors, offering a place of refuge, and acting as 'bridge of light' for those who are silenced and shuttered in darkness."
In accepting the award, Deleon Guerrero said, "Many of us in this line of work don't ask for awards or seek being in the spotlight, not at all."
"Advocacy is about being passionate in what we do," said Deleon Guerrero, who has been a victim advocate for Karidat Social Services for 11 years now. Karidat is a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to underserved members of the community.
"I want to make this clear: This is not about me; this is about the victims who show so much courage during times of hardships," he said. "And (to) anyone who is experiencing any form of abuse, I want you to know that we are here as social workers as well as law enforcement community to assist you in any way. Don't ever feel that (there's) a stigma to come forward and talk about your story. Speak up!"
As part of his advocacy, Deleon Guerrero mostly works with domestic violence victims and other clients.
"When someone comes in as a domestic violence victim, it means the person has been physically, emotionally and verbally abused," he said.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said victim advocates were concerned about their clients and other domestic abuse victims.
"If you're in an abusive relationship, you can't go (anywhere). Our calls during the pandemic went down because these victims cannot come forward, they cannot leave the house, there's no excuse for them to leave."
Woman shares her story
At the proclamation signing ceremony at Saipan World Resort on Monday, Jennifer Taman shared her own story as a domestic violence victim.
"I've learned to love myself," she said. "In the beginning, it was the hardest thing to do because I was mad at myself for allowing what happened to happen. But I kept telling and reminding myself that it was not my fault. And no matter what I did, it doesn't give anyone any permission or any right to hurt me physically or emotionally. As the days go by, I learned to forgive myself. And with forgiveness comes acceptance."