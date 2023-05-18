SAIPAN — Saipan resident Chae Hwang Park, represented by attorney Matthew Holley, filed a lawsuit against Kingfisher Golf Links in Superior Court.
The lawsuit is alleging negligence and is asking the court for mandatory mediation.
In the event the mandatory mediation is unsuccessful, the plaintiff requested the court issue a judgment in his favor, and award $300,000 for noneconomic damages such as pain and suffering, emotional distress and diminished quality of life. He's also seeking present and future economic and noneconomic damages in an amount to be proven at trial.
According to the complaint, on or about March 3, 2022, the plaintiff played golf at Kingfisher. The plaintiff was a customer and invitee of Kingfisher on its premises.
On that day, the plaintiff hit a golf ball at hole No. 14. The ball landed in an empty pond. The plaintiff said he slipped and fell in the pond and, as a result, sustained injury.
Kingfisher does its own maintenance of the premises where the plaintiff fell, the lawsuit stated. It added the premises where the plaintiff fell are owned, controlled, maintained and/or operated by Kingfisher.
Holley said Kingfisher knew or should have known that the pond should have been filled with water and that having the pond empty created an invitation for customers to retrieve golf balls.
“Specifically, the empty pond had been ignored for years and was dilapidated. The pond had scraps, overgrown algae and other debris, making it extremely slippery and dangerous. Despite the dangerous condition, defendant did not have signs advising golfers not to enter the empty pond where plaintiff slipped and fell,” the lawsuit stated.
Over a month ago, another golfer, Antonio Sablan, sued Kingfisher Golf Links for injuries he sustained after the golf cart he was driving flipped.