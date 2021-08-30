SAIPAN — Many motorists early Tuesday morning found that the road to B&R Auto Repair Shop (Loughal Point) at the corner of Beach Road in Chalan Laulau had been blocked by a landowner who says her family has not been compensated for land taken by the government of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
Responding Department of Public Safety police officers had to direct traffic in the area.
CNMI Rep. Denita Yangetmai and CNMI Speaker Edmund Villagomez were seen talking to the landowner, but both lawmakers declined to make statements.
The landowner, Cecilia Teregeyo Lisua, said she blocked the road because her family had not been compensated and she was tired of getting the "runaround."
"I have been working on this since 2004. In 2018, before I had to undergo cancer treatment, I was still working on it," Lisua said.
"I went up there to the Attorney General's Office and the Department of Public Lands, and they said, 'We are working on it, we will help you,'" Lisua said.
"When I came back from my treatment, still no action. I closed the road because I am tired of this runaround."
Lisua said DPL and the AG's office were "pointing at each other on who is responsible."
A Department of Public Works caseworker talked to Lisua on Tuesday, and told her that he needs only a map of the property to process the land compensation claim.
It was the caseworker, Ken Aldan, who persuaded Lisua to remove the barricade on the road.
Two DPL officials also met with Lisua and told her the same thing.
"This is my mom's property and they took the road," she said. "Now that I blocked the road, they now tell me that they only need a property map."
Lisua said she has the following message for Gov. Ralph Torres: "Gov. Torres: Be considerate, treat people equally. We are human beings. Stop the discrimination."
Lisua said, three months ago, "they certified it, so how come the compensation has not been released? The land compensation funds are already set aside, so where are they?"
She said she is expecting $108,000 in compensation for the property.