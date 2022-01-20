SAIPAN — The Department of Finance-Division of Revenue and Taxation has issued close to or a little bit over $20 million worth of local stimulus payments, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Finance Secretary David Atalig said on Friday.
The last batch was processed early last week, adding about $221,000 to the stimulus cards when people reconciled their tax refunds or returns.
Adjustments were made to various taxpayers' returns, such as additional dependents being added, resulting in additional funds being added to peoples' issued local stimulus cards.
The program ended Dec. 31, 2021, in line with the deadline set by the guidelines.
"It was a very successful program," said Secretary Atalig.
Last week, the House of Representatives unanimously passed House Joint Resolution 22-12 to strongly encourage and endorse the issuance of a new local stimulus payment of $500 per resident and $500 per dependent.