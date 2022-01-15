Lawmaker decries CNMI governor's request to meet with chief justice

The chairwoman of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee, Celina Babauta, on Wednesday presented a copy of an email from one of the governor’s lawyers indicating, she said, “unethical behavior” on the part of the attorneys.
The email was from attorney Richard Miller of the Banes, Horey, Berman & Miller law firm and addressed to Supreme Court Deputy Director Nora Borja.
In the email, Miller said the governor was “requesting a chambers conference with the Chief Justice (Alexandro Castro) regarding (former) Judge (Timothy) Bellas's appointment ...”
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, through his legal counsel Gilbert J. Birnbrich and the Banes Horey Berman & Miller law firm, has sued the House JGO Committee, which found him in contempt of a legislative subpoena.
On Dec. 16, 2021, Chief Justice Alexandro C. Castro appointed former Judge Timothy H. Bellas to be the judge pro tempore in the lawsuit after Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja and Associate Judges Wesley Bogdan, Kenneth Govendo, Teresa Kim-Tenorio and Joseph N. Camacho recused themselves from the case.
Citing the “highly partisan atmosphere” of their client’s civil complaint, the governor’s attorneys requested the Superior Court appoint a judge from outside the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands “who has no ties or allegiances, real or perceived,” to Commonwealth politicians.
Distortion
Last week, Babauta stated that the governor “attempted to manipulate the judicial branch by requesting a closed-door meeting between himself and the chief justice.”
This was denied by Birnbrich, who said Babauta distorted and misrepresented the governor's concerns.
On Wednesday, after the House voted to impeach the governor by a vote of 15 to 4 with 1 abstention, Babauta said Miller’s email to the Supreme Court deputy director shows that Birnbrich “not only denied the governor’s attempt to meet with the chief justice, he completely and conveniently left out the ex parte communication from his co-counsel to the chief justice.”
Ex parte means outside the presence of the opposing counsel.
"It is clear that Mr. Birnbrich has masqueraded the facts to fit their narrative and Mr. Birnbrich owes me an apology for his attempt to besmirch my reputation,” Babauta said.
She added that she will officially request that the CNMI Bar Association investigate and determine if Birnbrich should be sanctioned and disciplined for making allegations against her as JGO Committee chairwoman.
She said the CNMI Bar also should investigate whether Birnbrich should be sanctioned for “professional misconduct.”
Large printed copies of Miller’s email were displayed outside the legislative building, where about 200 government employees gathered to express support for the governor.
'Did not seek a personal meeting' with chief justice
Birnbrich has said the governor “did not seek a personal meeting with the chief justice. His counsel requested a conference to seek clarification of the chief justice's order to notify the clerk of court of any ‘good cause or reason’ why Judge Bellas should not sit on the case.”
The governor, Birnbrich added, “was not going to be present at any meeting allowed by the chief justice.”
According to Miller’s email to the Supreme Court deputy director: “Governor Torres is requesting a chambers conference with the chief justice regarding Judge Bellas's appointment ...”
Babauta, based on this email, stated: “there can be no doubt that Gov. Torres wanted a face-to-face meeting with the chief justice to discuss the selection of the judge who would preside over his lawsuit against the JGO. It’s right here in black and white. Gov. Torres is requesting a chambers conference with the chief justice regarding Judge Bellas's appointment ...”
She said, “This attempt to meet with the chief justice in chambers, off the record, is inappropriate and highly unethical. It undermines the integrity of the legal process that the governor initiated when he filed the lawsuit against the JGO."
Meeting request declined
Babauta also showed a copy of the Supreme Court deputy director’s response to Miller:
"The chief justice has seen your message, and he will not meet with your client concerning this matter. The order is clear; any concerns about the appointment of Timothy H. Bellas as judge pro tempore may be made in writing and sent to the clerk of the Superior Court.
“It appears that this email was not served on the opposing side. Please serve the opposing party the email if you have not already done so.”
Babauta added, “This behavior is indicative of the backdoor and underhanded tactics by Gov. Torres and his charlatans that we have seen in the past and are trying to avoid.”