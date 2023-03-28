Lawyer among eight sentenced for DUI

SAIPAN — Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo has issued judgment and commitment orders for eight individuals, including a lawyer, who were sentenced to serve time in prison for driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic charges.
Govendo ordered attorney David Banes to report to the Department of Corrections on March 30 at 8 a.m. to begin serving his sentence for DUI and refusing to submit to a sobriety test.
Banes was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison, but all were suspended except four days. Banes was also given credit for the 12 hours he had already served. He will be released April 4 at 8 p.m.
In addition, Banes, who was represented by attorney Richard Miller, was ordered to pay a fine of $500 and to turn over his driver’s license to the Office of Adult Probation.
Govendo suspended Banes’ license for six months but allowed him to drive for work. Banes will be placed on probation for one year after serving his sentence and is required to perform 40 hours of community service, as well as pay probation and court fees amounting to $145.
Diego Kileleman, for his part, will serve 30 days in prison for DUI.
Govendo ordered Kileleman to report to Corrections on April 10 at 4 p.m. to start serving his prison sentence. He was given 12 hours credit for time served and will be released on May 20 at 4 a.m.
He was ordered to pay a $500 fine and will be placed on a two-year probation. He must also perform 100 hours of community service after serving his sentence and pay probation and court fees in the amount of $265.
Govendo sentenced Ianjake Diopulos to serve 10 days in prison for two counts of DUI.
Diopulos was ordered to report to the prison April 6 at 6 p.m. He was given 12 hours of credit for time already served and will be released April 17 at 6 a.m.
He was also ordered to pay a $500 fine and probation and court fees in the amount of $145. In addition, he will be placed on one year's probation.
Samuel Defan, who was charged with DUI and reckless driving, was sentenced to 40 days in prison which will begin May 1 at 7 a.m. He will be released June 10 at 7 a.m.
Defan was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and his license will be suspended for six months beginning March 21.
He will be placed on two-year probation and will perform 100 hours of community service. He must also pay $265 in probation and court fees.
Justin Michael Pangelinan was ordered to report to Corrections on March 23 at 6 p.m. to serve his three-day prison sentence.
He was given 12 hours credit for time already served and will be released March 26 at 6 a.m.
Pangelinan was ordered to pay a $500 fine and probation and court fees in the amount of $145. He will be placed on one-year probation and perform 40 hours of community service.
Luisito Caimbre was sentenced to three days imprisonment for DUI and was given 12 hours credit for time already served. He was ordered to report to Corrections April 28 at 6 p.m. and will be released May 1 at 6 a.m.
He was ordered to pay a $500 fine and his license will be suspended for 30 days.
Caimbre will be placed on one-year probation, perform 40 hours of community service and pay probation and court fees in the amount of $145.
Yong Park was sentenced to three days imprisonment for DUI. He was ordered to report to Corrections on March 31 at 7 p.m. to begin serving his sentence. He will be released April 3 at 7 a.m. Park was given credit for the 12 hours he had already served.
The court likewise suspended his driver’s license for six months and ordered him to pay a $500 fine.
Park will be placed on one-year probation and shall perform 40 hours of community service. He will also pay probation and court fees in the amount of $145.
Mackrin Eniser will serve four days for pleading guilty to DUI. He will report to Corrections on March 25 at 6 a.m. He was given credit for 12 hours of time served and will be released March 29 at 6 a.m.
He will also pay a $500 fine and his driver’s license has been suspended for 30 days.
In addition, he will be placed on probation for 18 months and shall perform 60 hours of community service.
Moreover, Eniser was ordered to pay restitution amounting to $1,902 and a $25 court fee. The probation office will assess the probation fee amount that Eniser will pay.
With the exception of Banes and Pangelinan, who was represented by attorney Charity Hodson, all the other defendants were represented by the Public Defender’s Office in the court proceedings while Assistant Attorney General Carmen Borja appeared for the government in all of the eight traffic cases.