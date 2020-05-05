Lawyer: IPI furloughed 585 employees

SAIPAN — Imperial Pacific International has furloughed about 585 employees due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, attorney Michael W. Dotts told the federal court in a notice of appearance to represent IPI on Thursday, April 30.
Dotts said IPI is also working with its human resources department to verify its custodian's employment status and contact information.
"The HR department has also suffered from the furloughs and a comprehensive contact list has not been completed," he told the court.
Since March 17, IPI has shut down its casino in Garapan as part of the islandwide efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona has ordered IPI to provide a status report on the requested documents of seven workers who have sued IPI and its former contractor and subcontractor MCC International Saipan Ltd. Co. and Gold Mantis Construction Decoration (CNMI) over forced labor and human trafficking allegations.
Dotts told the court that the "first set of scanned and Bates-stamped paper production was transmitted to plaintiffs' counsel on April 24, 2020. The transmission was by delivery of a CD containing roughly 1,000 pages of the most relevant documents."
The lawyer said he has also been advised that all electronically stored data from the IPI computers has now been transmitted.
The actual size turned out to be closer to 1 terabyte, he added.
"Downloading the data in Singapore turned out to be problematic, likely due to bandwidth issues with the internet here. In the end, IPI sent a hard drive to Singapore by DHL. The hard drive was received on Sunday, April 26, 2020. The data was ingested by April 29, 2020. The data is now being processed," Dotts said.
There are two steps in processing documents, he said: One is through ingestion and the second is through optical character recognition, or OCR.
According to Dotts, ingestion is complete and OCR is underway and should be completed soon.
He said the parties have agreed that the search will be performed once OCR is complete.
"The ... search terms have been sent to Litigation Edge. Some practice searches have been run and have returned huge numbers of hits," Dott said. "For example, a search of the term 'Mark Brown' returned more than 29,000 hits. Of those 29,000 hits, about 14,000 were duplicative, leaving about 15,000 hits to review for attorney-client privilege. The parties will need to work together to reduce the number of relevant hits (like combining 'Mark Brown' with 'MCC') to make the results manageable."
He added that given the likely volume of responsive hits, it will not be possible to meet the deadline of May 16 to produce a privilege log.