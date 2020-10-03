Legislature passes FY 2021 budget into law

SAIPAN – In a race against the clock, the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the Torres-Palacios administration succeeded in enacting the fiscal year 2021 budget law early Thursday morning.
The bicameral conference committee concluded deliberations late Wednesday evening, just hours before the first day of the new fiscal year.
Without a new, balanced budget, there would have been a partial government shutdown starting on Oct. 1. The governor submitted his budget proposal to the Legislature in April, and a revised version in July.
After 10 p.m. Wednesday, by a vote of 5-1, House Bill 21-124, Senate Draft 2 in the form of Conference Committee Substitute 1, was passed by the bicameral conference committee.
Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero opposed the conference committee substitute version and walked out of the Senate chamber following the vote.
He later explained that he disagreed with the provision that would require the executive branch to pay for the utilities of Rota and Tinian when the CNMI could not pay the utility costs of its only hospital.
The provision was among the items vetoed by the governor when he signed the budget bill.
Sen. Victor Hocog and Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao called for emergency sessions following the committee vote on the budget bill.
The Senate passed the measure around 1 a.m. while members of the House were still deliberating in their chamber.
A number of concerns were raised by Reps. Edwin Propst and Tina Sablan. They were the only members who voted against the budget bill.
Sablan opposed granting the governor full reprogramming authority within the executive branch.
She said an earlier version of the bill stated that the governor's unlimited reprogramming power would not extend to the Legislature, the judiciary or independent/autonomous agencies.
She said the language had been deleted by the conference committee.
But the House conferees said the bill would grant the governor unlimited reprogramming authority only within the executive branch.
House conferees said they did not intend to authorize the governor to reprogram funds from the Legislature, the judiciary, and independent/autonomous agencies and programs.
Sablan said the governor already has 25% reprogramming power as provided by the Planning and Budgeting Act, which, she added. allows him to reprogram over $6 million without requiring legislative approval.
She said she could not stomach the provision that would give up the Legislature's power of the purse and essentially hand the governor a blank check for the new fiscal year.
"Not when we know that there has been widespread and documented abuse of public funds in this administration — illegal first-class travel, lavish expenditures, illegal overtime and double pay, questionable sole-sourced contracts, runaway spending and four straight years of deficits," she said.
She added that "finding the money" is the job of the Legislature, not of the executive branch.
"In this incredibly challenging fiscal crisis, what we need from the Legislature is more control over the public purse, … more oversight, … more reining in of government spending that has been out of control to the great detriment of public services and operations," she said.
By a vote of 18-2, the budget bill was passed by the House and transmitted to the governor for review around 2 a.m. Thursday.