SAIPAN — Since the implementation of the governor's directive on enhanced social distancing and expansion of curfew hours, the amount of trash collected in beach areas has declined, said community volunteer Max Aguon.
"I wish it would be like this when the pandemic's over," he said, adding that, so far, he has not seen household trash dumped in public areas.
Aguon said he is "very thankful" to Gov. Ralph Torres and the Department of Public Safety for enforcing the social distancing directive in beach areas and parks.
He also thanked Parks and Recreation Division Director Vic Guerrero, supervisor Ray Sablan and co-worker Rudy Camacho for their continued support.
For donating refreshments to cleanup volunteers, Aguon said he is likewise grateful to Del. Gregorio Sablan, House Floor Leader John Paul Sablan, Rep. Tina Sablan, House Minority Leader Ed Propst, community members Lino Tenorio, John Tenorio, Martin Tenorio and Tony Reyes, KKMP's Gary Sword and Fr. Jesse Reyes.