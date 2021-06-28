'Let's brainstorm': Commission members discuss online gaming

SAIPAN — With Imperial Pacific International's future in doubt, the Commonwealth Casino Commission is now looking into online gaming.
During the commission's regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Chairman Edward Deleon Guerrero, the other commissioners and Executive Director Andrew Yeom discussed Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives Bill 22-47, which proposes to allow and regulate online gaming in the CNMI.
Authored by Rep. Joseph Guerrero, H.B. 22-47 has been referred to the CNMI House Gaming Committee chaired by Rep. Edwin Propst.
Early this month, Guerrero said the bill should be pulled out of the Gaming Committee and referred to Ways and Means committee because H.B. 22-47 is a revenue-generating measure.
But Propst said his committee is "proceeding very cautiously in the wake of a Financial Crimes Enforcement Network report," and other allegations regarding online gaming.
He also noted "all the problems right now with Imperial Pacific International," which supports the measure.
Yeom on Thursday told commissioners that the state of New Jersey survived the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic because it earned "millions of dollars in revenue" from online gaming. There is huge potential in it, he told the commissioners.
He said the commission should ask Guerrero if the bill is for IPI only or open to other investors.
Guerrero has said "there are other investors" interested in online gaming in the CNMI.
Commission Vice Chairman Ralph Demapan said, "Let's brainstorm on this" and come up with recommendations to the Legislature for possible amendments to H.B. 22-47.
Commissioner Diego Songao made this request to the executive director: "Educate me on this internet gaming so I can inject my 2 cents."
Chairman Deleon Guerrero said if H.B. 22-47 becomes law, the casino commission will have to promulgate rules for online gaming, "to make sure that it will benefit the CNMI and at the same time avoid money laundering."