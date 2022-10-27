Local tour guides help stuck tourist

Local tour guides helped a tourist whose rental car was stuck on an unpaved access road in the Grotto area last week, Max Aguon, of the Division of Parks and Recreation, told the Marianas Variety.
It was Aguon who sought assistance from local tour guides who were at the site at the time. They then pushed the stuck vehicle out of the road.
According to Aguon, the tourist used an access road that had already been closed.
Aguon said there was another incident in the Grotto area involving another tourist who drove off with a camera on top of a rented vehicle.
Later, Aguon said, the tourist came back asking if anyone had seen his camera.
Aguon asked the tourist to give him the tourist’s contact number.
Aguon then started asking diving operators in the area if they saw a camera on the road. One of them told Aguon that he found a camera by the roadside.
Aguon then called the tourist and told him where to retrieve his camera.
“It’s important that we assist tourists so they’ll tell their family and friends in their home country that the people of Saipan are friendly and helpful,” he added.