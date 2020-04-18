Local workers stage protest over unpaid wages

SAIPAN – A group of about 30 locally hired construction workers staged a peaceful protest Friday morning, saying they have not been paid by their employer, a local company called AM Group LLC, which is a contractor of Imperial Pacific International.
The workers, who are mostly operators and riggers, said they work at IPI’s casino construction site in Garapan.
One of the workers, who declined to be identified, said their peaceful protest started at about 9 a.m. Friday, outside one of the IPI-leased buildings near American Memorial Park. He said they just want to know when are they going to get paid.
He said they were supposed work at the construction site on Friday morning, but held a protest instead to seek answers.
“We only get promises, but we still did not get our pay from last week,” he added. “We know our rights.”
The worker said Jesse Aquiningoc is the manager of AM Group LLC. However, Aquiningoc said he is an employee of IPI and declined to comment on the situation.
Eric Poon, IPI construction manager, also declined to comment.
A source said that while the local workers were protesting on Friday morning, there were 150 other workers at the construction site.